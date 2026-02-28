Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,771 shares, an increase of 343.0% from the January 29th total of 13,491 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 366,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS MBGYY traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.33. The company had a trading volume of 229,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,196. The stock has a market cap of C$66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.83. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of C$12.55 and a one year high of C$18.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 3.87%.The business had revenue of C$39.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBGYY shares. HSBC upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on MBGYY

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes‑Benz brand. The company’s product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes‑Maybach, high‑performance variants from Mercedes‑AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes‑Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected‑car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler‑Benz in the early 20th century.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.