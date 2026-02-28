Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 20,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 9,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.9850.

Rubellite Energy Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta. It also operates various parcels of lands in the Peavine, Dawson, Cadotte, and Cranberry Lake areas. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

