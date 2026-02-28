Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Shares Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.49. 1,381,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,712% from the average session volume of 36,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Aris Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia. It also holds interests in the Marmato project in Colombia; Juby project located in Ontario, Canada; and Toroparu project in the western Guyana gold district. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.