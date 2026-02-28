PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,731 shares, an increase of 176.7% from the January 29th total of 10,023 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PointsBet Stock Performance

Shares of PBTHF remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited is an online bookmaker specializing in sports and racing wagering, offering both traditional fixed-odds betting and its proprietary PointsBetting model. The company operates through a digital platform and mobile applications, providing customers with access to a broad range of sporting events, including major international leagues, horse racing, and niche competitions. PointsBet also features an online casino segment in select markets, expanding its product suite beyond sports betting.

Founded in Brisbane, Australia, in 2015, PointsBet rapidly expanded its operations domestically before entering the United States market in 2019.

