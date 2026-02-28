Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rand Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 330 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the January 29th total of 108 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rand Worldwide Trading Down 1.3%

OTCMKTS RWWI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.19. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,419. Rand Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 92.21%. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) is a provider of software and professional services for the architecture, engineering and manufacturing markets. The company partners with leading application vendors to offer design software solutions—such as computer-aided design (CAD), building information modeling (BIM) and product lifecycle management (PLM)—and augments those offerings with technical consulting, implementation support, custom application development and training.

The company’s portfolio includes specialized engineering software for power system analysis, data management and collaboration tools, and industry-specific design applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.