SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.28. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 858,824 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFTBY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoftBank Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.47.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 48.62%. Research analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. Unsponsored ADR will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp is a Tokyo‐based multinational conglomerate holding company with a primary focus on technology, telecommunications and investment management. Founded in 1981 by Masayoshi Son, the company initially operated as a software distributor before expanding into mobile communications and internet services. Over the years, SoftBank has built a diversified portfolio that spans telecom operators, semiconductor design, cloud computing, and emerging technology ventures.

A key pillar of SoftBank’s strategy is its investment arm, the SoftBank Vision Fund, which targets high‐growth technology companies around the globe.

