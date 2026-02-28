Ninepoint Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $319.55 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.34 and its 200 day moving average is $342.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.
Key Broadcom News
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management says Broadcom expects to sell at least 1 million 3D‑stacked chips by 2027 — concrete volume target that supports future revenue growth tied to AI infrastructure. Exclusive: Broadcom expects to sell 1 million 3D stacked chips by 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled a new 3D‑stacked/advanced chip and set a goal of 1M sales by 2027 — product roadmap and go‑to‑market cadence that can expand AI/5G TAM and justify premium margins. Broadcom Unveils New Chip, Aims for 1M Sales by 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Company has begun shipping a 3.5D face‑to‑face compute SoC aimed at AI workloads — product commercialization progress reduces execution risk for the AI revenue narrative. Broadcom Ships 3.5D Face-to-Face Compute SoC Powering AI Revolution
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons with NVIDIA highlight relative strengths and tradeoffs (growth, debt, valuation); these pieces can influence positioning but don’t change Broadcom’s product momentum. NVIDIA vs. Broadcom: The Smarter AI Stock to Buy for March 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights Broadcom’s upcoming earnings as a near‑term catalyst — investors will watch revenue cadence and AI backlog details. MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/23 – 02/27
- Negative Sentiment: Broadcom shares fell in the wake of NVIDIA’s blowout results as investors rotated into NVDA and took profits in other AI‑exposed chip names — short‑term selling pressure from sector re‑rating. Broadcom Falls After Nvidia Earnings, but Here’s Why Investors Should Still Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary and headlines point to “what’s driving weakness” in the stock — framing that can amplify selling during a tech‑to‑defensive rotation. What’s driving the weakness in Broadcom stock Thursday?
- Negative Sentiment: Pre‑earnings caution: analysts warn a tech rotation or a mixed Q1 guide could trigger another short‑term selloff — risk to near‑term sentiment despite strong product news. Broadcom Q1 Preview: Tech Rotation Could Trigger Another Irrational Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund MIG Capital trimmed its AVGO stake — a small institutional sell signal that can add to near‑term pressure. MIG Capital Trims Broadcom Inc. Stake by 18,461 Shares
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $458.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.13.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.