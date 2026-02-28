Ninepoint Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $319.55 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.34 and its 200 day moving average is $342.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $458.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $475.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.13.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

