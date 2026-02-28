Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Director Steven Denbaars Sells 12,500 Shares

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) Director Steven Denbaars sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $219,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 397,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,597.04. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aeluma Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ:ALMU opened at $15.47 on Friday. Aeluma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeluma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aeluma by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeluma by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeluma during the third quarter worth approximately $3,398,000.

Positive Sentiment: Aeluma was highlighted in MarketBeat’s “5 Hot Buys” piece that profiles ALMU as a high-upside, high-risk name due to its photonics and compound‑semiconductor work for data centers; the write-up notes potential commercialization and U.S. government contract catalysts this year. 5 Hot Buys Ready to Spring Higher in March

Aeluma will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, giving the company exposure to institutional investors and potential for new analyst coverage or investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent (reports show 0 shares and NaN changes with a 0.0 days-to-cover), indicating a likely reporting or data error rather than meaningful shorting activity; treat that data cautiously.

Short-interest data in the feed is inconsistent (reports show 0 shares and NaN changes with a 0.0 days-to-cover), indicating a likely reporting or data error rather than meaningful shorting activity; treat that data cautiously. Neutral Sentiment: Several entries relate to ALMA (the astronomy array) publishing large Milky Way images — these are unrelated to Aeluma the company and are unlikely to affect the stock. Examples: OpenAccessGovernment and Yahoo coverage. ALMA captures largest image of the Milky Way’s core

ALMU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aeluma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Aeluma

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

