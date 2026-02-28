Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Major Shareholder Corp Srb Sells 2,147 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Srb sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $168,088.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,832,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,491,242.93. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 26th, Corp Srb sold 11,487 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $900,121.32.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Corp Srb sold 3,231 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $249,239.34.

On Monday, February 23rd, Corp Srb sold 4,089 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $316,815.72.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $77.63 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.85%.The firm had revenue of $319.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 117,261 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Massachusetts in 1994. Its principal subsidiary, Safety Insurance Company, traces its roots back to 1923 and has since evolved into a regional personal lines insurer. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol SAFT.

Safety Insurance Group focuses primarily on private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance products, along with dwelling fire, umbrella liability, and certain commercial auto coverages.

