MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

MGB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.0% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Broadcom by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,680,000 after buying an additional 3,224,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management says Broadcom expects to sell at least 1 million 3D‑stacked chips by 2027 — concrete volume target that supports future revenue growth tied to AI infrastructure. Exclusive: Broadcom expects to sell 1 million 3D stacked chips by 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled a new 3D‑stacked/advanced chip and set a goal of 1M sales by 2027 — product roadmap and go‑to‑market cadence that can expand AI/5G TAM and justify premium margins. Broadcom Unveils New Chip, Aims for 1M Sales by 2027
- Positive Sentiment: Company has begun shipping a 3.5D face‑to‑face compute SoC aimed at AI workloads — product commercialization progress reduces execution risk for the AI revenue narrative. Broadcom Ships 3.5D Face-to-Face Compute SoC Powering AI Revolution
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons with NVIDIA highlight relative strengths and tradeoffs (growth, debt, valuation); these pieces can influence positioning but don’t change Broadcom’s product momentum. NVIDIA vs. Broadcom: The Smarter AI Stock to Buy for March 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights Broadcom’s upcoming earnings as a near‑term catalyst — investors will watch revenue cadence and AI backlog details. MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/23 – 02/27
- Negative Sentiment: Broadcom shares fell in the wake of NVIDIA’s blowout results as investors rotated into NVDA and took profits in other AI‑exposed chip names — short‑term selling pressure from sector re‑rating. Broadcom Falls After Nvidia Earnings, but Here’s Why Investors Should Still Buy
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary and headlines point to “what’s driving weakness” in the stock — framing that can amplify selling during a tech‑to‑defensive rotation. What’s driving the weakness in Broadcom stock Thursday?
- Negative Sentiment: Pre‑earnings caution: analysts warn a tech rotation or a mixed Q1 guide could trigger another short‑term selloff — risk to near‑term sentiment despite strong product news. Broadcom Q1 Preview: Tech Rotation Could Trigger Another Irrational Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge fund MIG Capital trimmed its AVGO stake — a small institutional sell signal that can add to near‑term pressure. MIG Capital Trims Broadcom Inc. Stake by 18,461 Shares
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
