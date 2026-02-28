MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

MGB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.0% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Broadcom by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,680,000 after buying an additional 3,224,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $319.55 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.