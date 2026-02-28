Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH Stock Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,746 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 73,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 91,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 51,465 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

