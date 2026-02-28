Analyzing Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) & Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Information Analysis and Semrush”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Information Analysis alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Semrush $428.63 million 4.11 $950,000.00 ($0.02) -590.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Semrush has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis. Semrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

32.9% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Semrush shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Semrush 3.29% 4.93% 3.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Information Analysis and Semrush, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Semrush 0 5 0 0 2.00

Semrush has a consensus target price of $10.80, suggesting a potential downside of 8.59%. Given Information Analysis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Information Analysis is more favorable than Semrush.

Risk and Volatility

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Information Analysis

(Get Free Report)

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.