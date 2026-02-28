Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB) versus United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB) Critical Analysis

Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) and United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fifth District Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of United Community Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Fifth District Bancorp alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Fifth District Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth District Bancorp $19.29 million 4.27 -$1.08 million $0.73 20.44 United Community Banks $1.54 billion 2.54 $328.10 million $2.61 12.31

This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and United Community Banks”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth District Bancorp. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth District Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth District Bancorp and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth District Bancorp 14.27% 2.88% 0.69% United Community Banks 21.35% 9.49% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fifth District Bancorp and United Community Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth District Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 United Community Banks 0 4 2 1 2.57

United Community Banks has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.29%. Given United Community Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Fifth District Bancorp.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Fifth District Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth District Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. It also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, the company originate loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, it provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, the company offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. It operates through a network of 171 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth District Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth District Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.