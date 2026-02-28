Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial to Strong-Buy Rating

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BWIN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ:BWIN traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.23. 3,245,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,627. Baldwin Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $1,922,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,975.39. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $6,119,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,543,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,851,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,651,000 after acquiring an additional 287,241 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,467,000 after buying an additional 659,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,618,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 472,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after buying an additional 579,936 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers’ compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

