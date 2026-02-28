Comparing Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) & Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) and Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Tapinator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 19.96% 68.44% 6.83% Tapinator N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Automatic Data Processing and Tapinator, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 9 2 0 2.00 Tapinator 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus target price of $290.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.29%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Tapinator.

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Tapinator”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $20.56 billion 4.20 $4.08 billion $10.40 20.61 Tapinator $4.66 million 0.10 -$300,300.00 ($0.11) -1.60

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator. Tapinator is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Tapinator on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solution to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company’s library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

