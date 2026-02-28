Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) versus Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Financial Analysis

Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC – Get Free Report) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Rogers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rogers $810.80 million 2.36 -$61.80 million ($3.34) -32.17

Profitability

Advanced Deposition Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rogers.

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Rogers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A Rogers -7.62% 3.56% 2.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Deposition Technologies and Rogers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rogers 1 1 2 0 2.25

Rogers has a consensus target price of $109.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Rogers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rogers is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Summary

Rogers beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Deposition Technologies

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure. This segment sells its products under the curamik, ROLINX, RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, CLTE Series, TMM, AD Series, DiClad, CuClad Series, Kappa, COOLSPAN, TC Series, IsoClad, MAGTREX, IM, 2929 Bondply, SpeedWave Prepreg, RO4400/RO4400T, and Radix names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable protection, electrical insulation, conduction and shielding, hose and belt protection, vibration management, cushioning, gasketing and sealing, and venting applications. This segment sells its products under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, eSorba, XRD, Silicone Engineering, and R/bak names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the ENDUR and NITROPHYL names. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

