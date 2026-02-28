Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.32 and last traded at $42.3340, with a volume of 5535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $770.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJUN. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 360.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 939,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 735,354 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 138,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 51,412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,670,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,248 shares during the period. Finally, Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

