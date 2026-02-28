FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 30,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 13,273 shares.The stock last traded at $10.8960 and had previously closed at $10.83.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of FUCHS in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FUCHS has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world’s largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.
The company’s product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers’ specific requirements.
