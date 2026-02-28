SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $80.9590, with a volume of 138017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,049.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

