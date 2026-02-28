Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dialight plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 84 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the January 29th total of 943 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered Dialight to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DIALF stock remained flat at $4.10 on Friday. Dialight has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50.

Dialight PLC is a global provider of industrial LED lighting solutions, specializing in energy-efficient and durable products designed for demanding environments. The company’s product portfolio includes a wide range of LED linear and area luminaires, high- and low-bay fixtures, task lighting, signal beacons and optical safety indicators, as well as specialty solutions for hazardous location applications in oil and gas, mining, marine and transportation sectors.

Founded in the United Kingdom and headquartered in Farnborough, Hampshire, Dialight draws on more than 80 years of expertise in lighting technology.

