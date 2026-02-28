Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Update

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 74,895 shares, an increase of 200.1% from the January 29th total of 24,954 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.9 days.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF remained flat at $5.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. Future has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Future Company Profile

Future plc is a global media group specializing in integrated magazine publishing, digital content and live events. The company operates a diverse portfolio of consumer-facing and business-to-business brands across technology, gaming, entertainment, photography, lifestyle and health verticals. Through its combination of print titles, websites and conferences, Future delivers editorial, video and experiential offerings to both general audiences and niche enthusiast markets.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Bath, England, Future has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

