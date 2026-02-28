Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Insider Stephane Corre Sells 3,200 Shares

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) insider Stephane Corre sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $82,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,785.24. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM opened at $24.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.51. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Constellium by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 354.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 71,396 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

