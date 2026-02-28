Trivium Point Advisory LLC Acquires 5,490 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Cameco comprises about 0.9% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cameco by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CCJ opened at $118.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $135.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The company had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.20 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.