TIAA Trust National Association Has $17.55 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of CME Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,987,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,150,000 after buying an additional 385,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 310.2% in the second quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.97. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.53 and a 52-week high of $322.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.27.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,737,468.20. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,017,102.70. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,355,450. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $304.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.53.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

