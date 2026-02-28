Xponance Inc. Sells 195 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,751.68 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $3,210.72 and a one year high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,594.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,831.70.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $32.52 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,665. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. George purchased 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,398.13 per share, for a total transaction of $492,728.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,341.58. The trade was a 34.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and have sold 9,447 shares valued at $34,179,923. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,280.63.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

