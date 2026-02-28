Xponance Inc. Has $15.67 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Prologis by 16.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,966 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 44,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,443,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,788,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,411,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in Prologis by 33.4% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average is $124.20.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

