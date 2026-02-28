Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Patricia Wadors Sells 220 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia Wadors sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of ISRG stock opened at $503.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.65.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.
In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.
