Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 31,647 shares, an increase of 282.0% from the January 29th total of 8,284 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bandai Namco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NCBDY traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.93. Bandai Namco has a 1-year low of C$12.43 and a 1-year high of C$19.67.

About Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc is a Japanese multinational company specializing in the creation and distribution of entertainment products and services. Formed in 2005 through the merger of Bandai Co, Ltd. and Namco Ltd., the company brings together expertise in toy manufacturing, video game development and publishing, amusement facilities, and digital content. Its diverse portfolio spans physical playthings, interactive software, themed attractions and character licensing.

In its Toys & Hobby segment, Bandai Namco produces collectible models, action figures and playsets, including the popular Gundam plastic model kits and Dragon Ball figurines.

