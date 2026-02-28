Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 211935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The biotechnology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 65.92%.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. Zacks Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Innoviva from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Innoviva in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Innoviva from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 870.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,332,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,779,000 after buying an additional 1,195,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,917,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,263,000 after buying an additional 819,757 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 85.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,708,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 786,409 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,431,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 556,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Innoviva by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 505,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 437,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 14.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

About Innoviva

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a royalty-focused life sciences company. It acquires, manages and monetizes royalty and license interests in biopharmaceutical products, with a primary emphasis on inhaled respiratory therapies. Innoviva’s portfolio is anchored by royalties on therapies originally developed by its former affiliate, now marketed by GlaxoSmithKline, including several long-acting inhaled products approved for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma.

The company was established through a spin‐out transaction in 2014, separating the royalty assets from a research‐based biopharmaceutical enterprise to create a specialized investment vehicle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.