W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Major Shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co Mitsui Acquires 147,000 Shares

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co Mitsui acquired 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.63 per share, with a total value of $10,529,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,522,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,950,486.62. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE WRB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.64. 4,799,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,930. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,913,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

