Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $306.45 and last traded at $305.5190, with a volume of 71708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.97. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

