Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKGFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKGFY

Berkeley Group Price Performance

About Berkeley Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

(Get Free Report)

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.