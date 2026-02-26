Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.42 and last traded at $83.1090, with a volume of 116487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Evergy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.28.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $234,421.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,287.74. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,418.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,364,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,985,000 after buying an additional 2,208,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Evergy by 346.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Evergy by 969.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,329,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,101 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Evergy by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,207,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,559,000 after acquiring an additional 998,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

