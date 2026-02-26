Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.16 and last traded at $107.0850, with a volume of 323688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.19.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.