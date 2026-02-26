Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 106966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDC was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

