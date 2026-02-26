John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 51847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of $739.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. Brueske Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 54,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 124,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 37,058 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

