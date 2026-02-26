SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.07 and last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 216630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,444.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

