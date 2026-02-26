RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 49,895 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,895 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, FWG Investments LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

