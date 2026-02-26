Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and traded as high as $44.97. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 16,873 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hongkong Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hongkong Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: HNGKY) is a leading property investment, management and development group focused on premier real estate in Asia’s major financial centres. Established in 1889, the company specialises in owning, managing and developing a diversified portfolio that spans premium office towers, retail complexes, select residential schemes and hospitality assets.

The group’s flagship properties include landmark office developments such as Jardine House and Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, alongside The Landmark retail precinct.

