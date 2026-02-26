10,045 Shares in iShares Gold Trust $IAU Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sincerus Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $96.97 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

Key iShares Gold Trust News

Technical/directional support holding near key Fibonacci and moving-average levels, which traders say keeps the uptrend intact and points toward further gains (targets cited around $5,345).

Major house views remain strongly bullish: MKS PAMP describes the bull market as "mid‑cycle" with multi‑year upside (targets up to $6,750), and J.P. Morgan projects ~22% upside to roughly $6,300 by year‑end — these outlooks support longer‑term inflows into IAU.

Geopolitical tensions (Middle East) and a softer U.S. dollar are cited repeatedly as drivers of safe‑haven demand, supporting bullion prices and therefore IAU.

Silver and platinum rallies (silver above $90, platinum up ~7%) signal broad precious‑metals demand, which can be positive for gold flows — but cross‑metal moves don't always translate into immediate ETF inflows.

Structural/market design items — China signalling a push to expand its influence in the international gold market, and new mining/exchange initiatives (Türkiye) — could affect supply, liquidity and price discovery longer term but are not immediate drivers of IAU flows.

Technicians warn momentum could exhaust if gold fails to clear $5,200–$5,300; a break lower could trigger larger declines (some scenarios to ~$4,380), prompting redemptions from bullion ETFs.

Recent profit‑taking, position adjustments and intermittent Fed hawkishness/strong U.S. data have caused intraday pullbacks — these dynamics can reduce near‑term demand for IAU.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Featured Stories

