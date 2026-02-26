RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $225.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $226.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

