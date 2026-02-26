MAI Capital Management Acquires 23,156 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 1.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $20,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 223.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 913.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.