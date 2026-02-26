TD Asset Management Inc Sells 691,595 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,242,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,595 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.37% of Fastenal worth $208,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $50.63.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fastenal

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,500. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.