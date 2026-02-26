Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 572.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 108,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 85,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $221.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.72 and its 200-day moving average is $219.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.