Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

