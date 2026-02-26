MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9,315.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,464 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

