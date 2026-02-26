Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 951.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $103,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,758.75. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $101.88 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $127.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 121.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

