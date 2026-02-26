Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Tableaux LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 90.4% during the third quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $785.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.24.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $874.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $716.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $894.93. The firm has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.67.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

