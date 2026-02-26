North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,237 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average of $138.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $180.49.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on OSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.