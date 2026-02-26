Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.26.

General Dynamics Stock Down 2.3%

General Dynamics stock opened at $343.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.16. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,997.44. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

